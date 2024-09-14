Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Couple accused of abusing underage Shan labourers in Bangkok

A couple in the Pracha Chuen area of Bangkok have been arrested on suspicion of exploiting minors from Shan state in Myanmar for forced labour.

On Saturday morning, officials from the Department of Provincial Administration, together with Pracha Chuen police officers, raided a house on Ngamwongwan Road in Lak Si district, resulting in the arrests of two individuals identified only as Golf, 35, and A, 33.

