Tourists admire the Buddhist stupas at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok.

TAT to Launch Key Events to Revive Tourism, Aims for 3 Trillion Baht Revenue Target

On September 12th, 2024, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), outlined Thailand’s tourism strategy, supporting government policies with various events aimed at boosting tourism.

TAT Launches ‘Amazing Thailand: Your Stories Never End’ to Boost Tourism

After initial talks with the new Minister of Tourism and Sports, Thapanee expressed confidence in collaborating closely to enhance both tourism and sports sectors, with a focus on hosting key events like the “Charming Thailand: 5 Regions,” “Thailand Winter Festival,” and the “Amazing Thailand, Mid-Autumn Night” in 2024, featuring Chinese ambassador Luo Yunxi. These events are expected to attract more Chinese tourists while also encouraging domestic travel.

