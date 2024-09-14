Mekong River Flooding Forces Evacuations in Nong Khai

NONG KHAI, Sept 13 (TNA) – Authorities in Nong Khai province have initiated evacuations of vulnerable populations, particularly in the Wiang Khok district, as the Mekong River continues to rise and inundate nearby communities.

Mekong overflows in northeast Thailand, floods receding in Chiang Rai

With water levels reaching 13.28 meters at noon, exceeding the riverbank by 1.08 meters, flooding has become widespread. The rising waters have already overflowed drainage systems along the Mekong River in the Nong Khai municipality, causing significant inundation of the riverside road.

