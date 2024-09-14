Severe Flooding Affects 10 Thai Provinces, Relief Efforts Ongoing

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has reported severe flooding affecting 10 provinces across Thailand as of September 14. The flooding has impacted a total of 33 districts, 160 sub-districts, and 733 villages, with over 60,000 households affected. Provinces most affected include Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun, with ongoing relief efforts in place to assist residents.

In Chiang Rai, six districts, including Mae Sai and Chiang Khong, have been severely hit, affecting over 45,000 households. Four fatalities and two injuries have been reported due to a landslide in Mae Fa Luang district. Although water levels are receding, relief operations continue. Similarly, in Mae Hong Son, landslides and overflow from the Salween River have affected 78 households, though no injuries have been reported. Water levels in the area are also decreasing.

Flooding in Tak province has impacted four districts, affecting 720 households, while Sukhothai’s Kong Krailat district has seen 361 households hit by floodwaters. In Phitsanulok, three districts have been affected, with 576 households impacted. In these areas, relief supplies are being delivered, and drainage operations are underway. The situation in Phetchabun is improving as water levels recede, affecting 49 households across two districts.

In the northeastern region, the Mekong River has overflowed in Nong Khai and Loei provinces. In Nong Khai, floods have impacted five districts, damaging agricultural land but causing no reported injuries. Water levels continue to rise, raising concerns over further flooding. In Loei, the overflow from the Mekong River has impacted seven households, though no injuries have been reported. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation in these areas as water levels rise.

