16 dead, 27,000 houses damaged in Chiang Rai & Chiang Mai flooding

Sixteen people were killed by mudslides or drowned in recent flooding in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces, another 136 were injured, according to Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary of public health.

Severe Flooding Affects 10 Thai Provinces, Relief Efforts Ongoing

He said that Chiang Rai suffered the most casualties and damage, including ten killed, 133 injured and more than 24,000 households affected by flooding in Mae Sai, Mae Chan, Mueang and Mae Fah Luang districts. Five local hospitals were affected, but they have resumed operations as normal.

By Thai PBS World