Hua Hin town from viewpoint

Man arrested in Hua Hin for raping, filming sex videos with daughter, 14

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly detaining, raping and filming porn videos with his 14-year-old daughter, police revealed on Sunday.

The suspect, identified only as Mr Arnon, was apprehended at his rented home in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday after fleeing arrest for nearly a month and a half. He was wanted in seven criminal cases involving theft, fraud and raping a girl aged under 15 who is an offspring, said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thumsuthee, investigative commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

