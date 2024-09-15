Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Fire Erupts at Cannabis Warehouse in Phuket, No Injuries Reported

TN

At 7:26 AM on September 15th, 2024, Thalang police and emergency responders were called to a fire at a cannabis cultivation warehouse in Srisoonthorn Subdistrict, Thalang, Phuket.

The warehouse, equipped with an automated electrical system for temperature and operations control, was reportedly engulfed in flames with thick black smoke filling the area.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Phuket Express

