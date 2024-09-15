Fire Erupts at Cannabis Warehouse in Phuket, No Injuries Reported

At 7:26 AM on September 15th, 2024, Thalang police and emergency responders were called to a fire at a cannabis cultivation warehouse in Srisoonthorn Subdistrict, Thalang, Phuket.
Electrical Short Circuit Sparks Late-Night Fire in Pattaya
The warehouse, equipped with an automated electrical system for temperature and operations control, was reportedly engulfed in flames with thick black smoke filling the area.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Phuket Express
+ There are no commentsAdd yours