Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province

Two Chinese suspects detained at Chachoengsao highway rest area for car theft

On September 15th, 2024, Chachoengsao highway police arrested two Chinese nationals for stealing valuables from parked cars using a signal jammer at a motorway rest stop in Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao.

The suspects, publicly identified only as Mr. Chang, 38, and Mr. Seng, 31, were charged with “attempted theft using a vehicle” and “illegal entry.” Police reportedly seized a signal jammer, three mobile phones, and a vehicle.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
