Two Chinese suspects detained at Chachoengsao highway rest area for car theft

On September 15th, 2024, Chachoengsao highway police arrested two Chinese nationals for stealing valuables from parked cars using a signal jammer at a motorway rest stop in Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao.

The suspects, publicly identified only as Mr. Chang, 38, and Mr. Seng, 31, were charged with “attempted theft using a vehicle” and “illegal entry.” Police reportedly seized a signal jammer, three mobile phones, and a vehicle.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational