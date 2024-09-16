Thailand intensifies efforts to drain flood waters in northeast

NONG KHAI (NNT) – Authorities are ramping up efforts to accelerate water drainage in the northeastern provinces of Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, and Bung Kan in an attempt to lessen flood damage. Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that if floodwaters can be efficiently channeled into the Mekong River, the impact in these regions should be less severe compared to the northern provinces.

16 dead, 27,000 houses damaged in Chiang Rai & Chiang Mai flooding

Nong Khai has experienced its highest water levels in 16 years at 13.8 meters, flooding parts of the province, including hospitals and municipal offices. In Nakhon Phanom, the rising Mekong River has led to evacuations in riverside areas, while Bung Kan’s water levels have stabilized, with hopes of improvement if there is no further rainfall.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!