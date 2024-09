PHITSANULOK – Jadet Jantar of the coalition-core Pheu Thai Party won the by-election in constituency 1 on Sunday, beating his only opponent, Nathachanon Chanaburanasak of the opposition People’s Party.

The unofficial result after vote counting on Sunday night showed Mr Jadet with 37,209 votes and Mr Nathachanon with 30,640.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS