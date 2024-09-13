Mekong overflows in northeast Thailand, floods receding in Chiang Rai

As flood water steadily recedes in Chiang Rai province and flights by some airlines at the Mae Fah Luang airport have resumed today, people living along the Mekong River in Loei, Nong Khai and Bueng Kan provinces were bracing for the river to overflow.

Flights to and from Chiang Rai suspended due to severe floods

In Mae Sai district, several riverside communities, such as Koh Sai, are still submerged by overflows from the Sai River. A number of people remain trapped at home by strong currents and are awaiting help and food from relief workers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World