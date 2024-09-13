Khao Kheow Zoo Near Pattaya Warns Visitors After Harassment of Popular Baby Hippo Moo Deng

The director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province has implemented new measures to protect “Moo Deng,” the zoo’s beloved viral pygmy hippopotamus who is the internet’s newest sensation and now going global, after she was allegedly harassed by visitors throwing shellfish and splashing water on her. The zoo warned that legal action would be taken against offenders.

The incident caused a stir among Moo Deng’s fans after netizens posted on Facebook that some people threw shellfish at the baby hippo while she was sleeping in an attempt to wake her up. Another tourist was seen pouring water on her, sparking heated criticism online. Fans said the behavior is extremely inappropriate, as it could injure the young animal.

