Crane collapse in Nakhon Sawan kills worker and damages homes

NAKHON SAWAN – An investigation is underway into the collapse of a large crane at a construction site of a condominium project in Muang district on Thursday afternoon, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian worker and damaged eight nearby houses.

Six workers die, another injured in crane collapse in Rayong

The crane, weighing about eight tonnes, collapsed at around 3.30pm while being used to lift construction materials to the fourth floor of the 19-storey condominium project on the premises of Central Department Store Nakhon Sawan in tambon Nakhon Sawan Tok, according to police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chalit Poomruang

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!