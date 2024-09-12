Flights to and from Chiang Rai suspended due to severe floods

Flights to and from Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport have been suspended due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains and Typhoon Yagi.

Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai see worst flooding for 30 years

As of September 12, 2024, all airlines, including Thai AirAsia, VietJet, and Thai Lion Air, canceled their services. Although the airport itself remains operational, the access roads and nearby areas are heavily flooded, making it difficult for passengers and staff to reach the airport safely.

Service Recovery for passengers affected by the flooding situation in Chiang Rai province, with flights to and from Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport More Information: https://t.co/MPYnbPcGtL pic.twitter.com/CvIU8Wj0Lb — ThaiVietjet (@ThaiVietjet) September 12, 2024

Authorities are working on flood prevention measures, but for now, passengers are advised to reroute via Chiang Mai or check with their airlines for updates. The flooding has also affected transportation infrastructure in Chiang Rai, with several major roads closed.

Flash-flood warning for 48 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

In addition, the water has reached the parking lots of the Chiang Rai airport, while the houses of the airport staff have been under water for days.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!