Lisa Manoban wins second award at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Lisa Manoban, member of BLACKPINK and solo artist, made history once again at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) by winning her second Best K-pop award for her single “Rockstar”. This follows her first win in 2022 for “Lalisa”, making her the first female K-pop solo artist to win this award twice. Held at the UBS Arena in New York, the ceremony also saw her perform a medley of “Rockstar” and her new track “New Woman”.

LISA from Blackpink looks stunning and All Smiles Backstage at MTV VMAs … https://t.co/UcOb5xNui5 via @YouTube LISA OUR BEST KPOP

ROCKSTAR LISA ON VMAS#LISAisBACK_VMAs #LISA_VMAs2ndWin #VMAs pic.twitter.com/rEofLpkSe8 — LALICE UPDATES (@LaliceUpdates) September 12, 2024

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Lisa expressed gratitude to her team, RCA Records, and her global fanbases, Blinks and Lilies, saying “Rockstar was a meaningful comeback for me after ‘Lalisa,’ so this is very special”.

Rockstar Lisa’s new video, shot in Yaowarat, reaches 18 million views in 11 hours

Her win further cements her status as a global icon in K-pop and beyond.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!