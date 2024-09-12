Lisa Manoban aka Lalisa is a member of BLACKPINK and solo artist from Buriram, Thailand.

Lisa Manoban wins second award at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

Lisa Manoban, member of BLACKPINK and solo artist, made history once again at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) by winning her second Best K-pop award for her single “Rockstar”. This follows her first win in 2022 for “Lalisa”, making her the first female K-pop solo artist to win this award twice. Held at the UBS Arena in New York, the ceremony also saw her perform a medley of “Rockstar” and her new track “New Woman”.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Lisa expressed gratitude to her team, RCA Records, and her global fanbases, Blinks and Lilies, saying “Rockstar was a meaningful comeback for me after ‘Lalisa,’ so this is very special”.

Rockstar Lisa’s new video, shot in Yaowarat, reaches 18 million views in 11 hours

Her win further cements her status as a global icon in K-pop and beyond.

