Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in her office.

Thai PM to Visit Flood-Hit Chiang Rai, Orders Swift Relief Efforts

TN

BANGKOK, Sept 11 (TNA) – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will make an urgent visit to the flood-ravaged Chiang Rai province tomorrow, September 13, as she ordered government agencies to expedite relief efforts for affected residents.

Landslide Buries Mountain Village Homes in Chiang Mai: 2 Dead, 4 Missing

Addressing a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Paetongtarn said she had instructed the ministries of defense, interior, and agriculture to prioritize the evacuation of people and their pets, ensuring they have sufficient food and water. The health ministry has been tasked with providing medical supplies, particularly for foot rot, and swiftly relocating vulnerable groups.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours