Thai PM to Visit Flood-Hit Chiang Rai, Orders Swift Relief Efforts

BANGKOK, Sept 11 (TNA) – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will make an urgent visit to the flood-ravaged Chiang Rai province tomorrow, September 13, as she ordered government agencies to expedite relief efforts for affected residents.

Addressing a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Paetongtarn said she had instructed the ministries of defense, interior, and agriculture to prioritize the evacuation of people and their pets, ensuring they have sufficient food and water. The health ministry has been tasked with providing medical supplies, particularly for foot rot, and swiftly relocating vulnerable groups.

TNA