Thai Private Hospitals Consider Exiting Social Security Scheme Due to Unsustainable Costs

BANGKOK (NNT) – Private hospitals in Thailand are considering withdrawing from the Social Security system due to unsustainable expenses.

NHSO Revokes Contract With Nine Private Hospitals

The hospitals said that the number of insured individuals has increased, while the per capita reimbursement rate has nearly halved. The Consumer Council has raised concerns, stating that the benefits under the Social Security program are inferior to those of the Universal Coverage Scheme — also known as Gold Card — and the Civil Servant Medical Benefits Scheme.

In response, Minister of Labour Phipat Ratchakitprakarn has directed authorities to urgently address the issue. Minister Phipat acknowledged the problem and mentioned that discussions with the Private Hospital Association are ongoing. These talks focus on adjusting reimbursement rates, especially for high-cost inpatient treatments. The SSO has been tasked with reviewing the situation and finding solutions to keep private hospitals in the program without financial strain.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Naark Rojanasuvan

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!