September 21, 2022

NHSO Revokes Contract With Nine Private Hospitals

4 days ago TN
High-rise buildings in Bangkok

High-rise buildings in Bangkok. Photo: Piqsels.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Health Security Office (NHSO) will terminate its contract with nine private hospitals that allegedly filed false claims for reimbursements under the universal healthcare program.

According to NHSO Spokesperson Athaporn Limpanylers, the office has decided to revoke its contract with Mahesak, Bang Na General 1, Prachapat, Navaminthra, Petcharavej, Kluaynamthai 2, Phaetpanya, Bangmod and Kluaynamthai Hospital. He said a subcommittee in charge of the investigation discovered substantial evidence that these hospitals submitted false reimbursement requests for the cost of comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) tests.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



