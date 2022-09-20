Russian motorbike rider dies after crashing into minivan in Karon









A Russian motorbike rider has been later pronouced dead after he collided his motorbike into a minivan in Karon.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident this afternoon (September 20th) on the Karon – Patong Road in Karon.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

