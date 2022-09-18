Three suspects from Hong Kong and China leading to Kyrgyzstani woman’s suicide in Pattaya on Friday
Three Chinese and Hong Kong suspects were wanted by the Pattaya police for reportedly tricking a Kyrgyzstani woman to become a prostitute, causing the victim to commit suicide on Friday.
Following the police investigation, the suspects were two Chinese woman and a Hong Kong man. The male suspect was reportedly responsible for picking up the victim at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport on July 16th before taking her to work at a call center business in Lao PDR but she could not do so for unknown reasons.
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News
