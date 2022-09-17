September 18, 2022

Kyrgyzstani woman falls to death at hotel in Pattaya area

19 hours ago TN
A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi

A street in Nongprue, Banglamung District in Chonburi. Photo: rayhol. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A Kyrgyzstani woman fell to death at a hotel in the Pattaya area after noon today (September 16th). She had previously filed a report to police over what she claimed was a Chinese gangster who defrauded her to become a prostitute in Pattaya.

The Pattaya Police was notified of the incident at a hotel on Thap Phraya Road in Nongprue, Banglamung. The name of the hotel was withheld pending a further investigation. Law enforcement arrived at the seven storey hotel to find on the pavement outside the hotel the foreign woman who was later identified as a 30-year-old Kyrgyzstani woman. (The Pattaya News is withholding her name pending embassy and family notification.) She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



Leave a Reply

