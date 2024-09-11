Top 10 Street Foods to Try in Bangkok

Bangkok is a street food paradise, with flavors ranging from spicy to sweet and sour. Here’s a list of the Top 10 Street Foods you absolutely must try when visiting the city:

1. Pad Thai (ผัดไทย)

• What it is: Stir-fried rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shrimp or chicken, topped with peanuts, lime, and bean sprouts.

• Where to find it: Street stalls and night markets, especially in places like Khao San Road and Chinatown.

• Cost: $1 – $2 per plate.

2. Som Tam (ส้มตำ) – Papaya Salad

• What it is: A spicy and refreshing salad made from shredded green papaya, chili, lime, fish sauce, peanuts, and tomatoes.

• Where to find it: Available from street vendors across Bangkok, especially in Silom and Sukhumvit areas.

• Cost: $1 – $1.50.

3. Moo Ping (หมูปิ้ง) – Grilled Pork Skewers

• What it is: Marinated pork skewers grilled over charcoal, often served with sticky rice.

• Where to find it: Near BTS stations, local markets, and street corners all over Bangkok.

• Cost: $0.30 – $0.50 per skewer.

4. Khao Niew Ma Muang (ข้าวเหนียวมะม่วง) – Mango Sticky Rice

• What it is: A sweet dessert made of sticky rice, fresh mango slices, and coconut milk.

• Where to find it: Often found at dessert stalls in markets like Or Tor Kor Market or street vendors near tourist spots.

• Cost: $2 – $3 per serving.

5. Tom Yum Goong (ต้มยำกุ้ง) – Spicy Shrimp Soup

• What it is: A hot and sour soup flavored with lemongrass, lime leaves, galangal, and chili, with shrimp as the main ingredient.

• Where to find it: Street food stalls and floating markets like Taling Chan.

• Cost: $2 – $3 per bowl.

6. Guay Teow (ก๋วยเตี๋ยว) – Thai Noodles

• What it is: Thai noodle soup with a variety of meat options like pork, beef, or chicken, served in flavorful broth with vegetables.

• Where to find it: Chinatown (Yaowarat) and most food markets.

• Cost: $1.50 – $2 per bowl.

7. Roti Gluay (โรตีกล้วย) – Banana Pancake

• What it is: A crispy, flaky pancake stuffed with banana slices, drizzled with sweetened condensed milk or chocolate.

• Where to find it: Found on street corners and around tourist areas like Sukhumvit and Khao San Road.

• Cost: $1 – $1.50.

8. Gai Tod (ไก่ทอด) – Thai Fried Chicken

• What it is: Crispy fried chicken marinated with herbs and spices, usually served with sticky rice and chili sauce.

• Where to find it: Night markets such as Rot Fai Market and Pratunam area.

• Cost: $0.50 – $1 per piece.

9. Sai Krok Isan (ไส้กรอกอีสาน) – Isan Sausage

• What it is: Fermented pork and rice sausage from northeastern Thailand, often grilled and served with garlic, chilies, and cabbage.

• Where to find it: Street stalls, especially in Silom and Sukhumvit.

• Cost: $0.50 – $1 per sausage.

10. Khanom Buang (ขนมเบื้อง) – Thai Crispy Pancakes

• What it is: Thin and crispy pancakes filled with sweet or savory toppings like coconut cream, shredded coconut, or egg yolk.

• Where to find it: Street markets and floating markets like Amphawa and Chatuchak Weekend Market.

• Cost: $0.30 – $0.50 each.

Bangkok’s street food culture offers an incredible range of flavors, from sweet to spicy and sour. Whether you’re craving savory skewers or refreshing salads, these 10 street foods should be at the top of your list when exploring the city’s vibrant culinary scene!

