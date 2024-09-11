Landslide Buries Mountain Village Homes in Chiang Mai: 2 Dead, 4 Missing

CHIANG MAI, Sept 11 (TNA) – A landslide triggered by heavy rain buried several homes in a remote mountain village in northern Thailand’s Mae Ai district on Tuesday, killing at least two people, injuring one, and leaving four others missing, local officials said.

Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai see worst flooding for 30 years

In Ban Doi Laem village, seven houses were destroyed by the landslide and subsequent flash flood, leaving two people dead, one with a broken leg, and four others missing. All four missing individuals are believed to be from the same family.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA