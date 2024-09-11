Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai see worst flooding for 30 years

Two people died in mud slides in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai last night and four are still missing following torrential rainfall, leading to the worst flooding in the district for three decades.

Mae Sai border market in Chiang Rai flooded for 8th time this year

Searches for those still missing resumed this morning in Ban Doi Laem and Ban Lai Ai in Mae Ai districts, which were struck by mud slides last night. Emergency workers say that their efforts are being hampered torrents of muddy water.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

