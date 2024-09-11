The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

Thai Government to Roll Out 10,000 Baht Cash Payments in Digital Wallet Scheme

TN

On September 9th, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai revealed details about the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, set to be discussed at the first Cabinet meeting on September 17th.

Thailand to Open Digital Wallet Registration Next Week

Phumtham confirmed that the Thai government would proceed, with slight modifications for public assurance. The plan now includes providing cash to the 30 million registered individuals on the Thang Raj application.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours