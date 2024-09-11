Thai Government to Roll Out 10,000 Baht Cash Payments in Digital Wallet Scheme

On September 9th, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai revealed details about the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme, set to be discussed at the first Cabinet meeting on September 17th.

Thailand to Open Digital Wallet Registration Next Week

Phumtham confirmed that the Thai government would proceed, with slight modifications for public assurance. The plan now includes providing cash to the 30 million registered individuals on the Thang Raj application.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

