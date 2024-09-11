Flash-flood warning for 48 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

Residents in 48 provinces, including Bangkok, have been warned of likely heavy rain and possible flash floods from Friday until Sept 18.

Landslide Buries Mountain Village Homes in Chiang Mai: 2 Dead, 4 Missing

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) said on its Facebook page that the northern monsoon trough will move down to lie across upper Thailand between Sept 13 and Sept 18. At the same time, the southwest monsoon is strengthening and will cause more rain, with heavy falls in some areas.

