Chinese mini-markets in bangkok raided for smuggled goods

Health and anti-money laundering officials, accompanied by local police, raided 10 Chinese-owned minimarts in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district after local businesses accused authorities of being slow in acting against contraband foreign goods flooding into the country.

Quality controls to be tightened on cheap imported Chinese products

The Network for Thai Entrepreneur Protection’s complaint alleged the convenience stores were all selling smuggled consumer goods. This resulted in artificially low prices, which made it difficult for them to compete.

