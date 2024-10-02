Thailand Welcomes 26 Million Tourists in 2024

International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

On October 1st, 2024, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, announced that from January 1st to September 29th, 2024, Thailand welcomed over 26 million international tourists, generating approximately 1.214 trillion baht.

The top five countries contributing the most tourists were China (5,227,573), Malaysia (3,734,847), India (1,530,712), South Korea (1,378,474), and Russia (1,156,753). These numbers highlight Thailand’s ongoing recovery and strength as a top global travel destination, remarked Sorawong.

