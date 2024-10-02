Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Victims of Pathum Thani school bus fire identified

BANGKOK, Oct 2 (TNA) – Relatives of the 23 victims killed in Tuesday’s school bus fire in central Thailand gathered at the Institute of Forensic Medicine on Wednesday morning to claim the bodies of their loved ones.

Forensic officials began preparing coffins early in the day, planning the transportation of the remains back to Uthai Thani province. On the third floor, designated as a waiting area, grieving parents and guardians arrived to provide DNA samples for identification.

