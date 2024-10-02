Driver of burned bus in Pathum Thani surrenders, bus was 54 years old

The driver of the bus involved in the fatal fire in Pathum Thani, Thailand, which killed 22 students and 3 teachers, has surrendered to authorities after initially fleeing the scene. The horrific accident occurred when the bus, carrying schoolchildren on a field trip, caught fire following a tire blowout and subsequent collision with a road barrier.

Victims of Pathum Thani school bus fire identified

The bus, found to be 54 years old, was originally powered by diesel but had been converted to run on compressed natural gas (CNG), raising significant concerns about its safety and maintenance. This revelation has prompted a deeper investigation into the standards of vehicle upkeep and regulations, particularly concerning the age of commercial buses. Authorities are looking into the operator, Chinnaboot Tour, based in Sing Buri, and its compliance with safety protocols.

(1/3) Saman Chanput, 48, bus driver involved in the school bus fire accident in Pathum Thani Province l on Tues, resulting in 23 deaths & 3 serious injuries, has turned himself in at Wiset Chai Chan Police Station in Ang Thong Province. #thailand pic.twitter.com/fChV530jMp — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) October 1, 2024

The surrender of the driver, coupled with the bus’s age, has intensified scrutiny from both the public and officials. Many are calling for stricter regulations and improved safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has vowed full government support for the victims’ families and has pledged to investigate the matter thoroughly to prevent similar incidents.

The fire reportedly began after a tire blowout, which led to a collision with a road barrier, causing the flames to spread rapidly throughout the bus. The age of the vehicle and its converted fuel system are now central points of investigation, as authorities examine whether the bus met safety standards for CNG conversions and whether its age contributed to the disaster.

