Thai Education Ministry suspends all school field trips

The Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate suspension of educational field trips organised by all schools under its supervision, following an accident on Vibhavadi Rangsit highway in Pathum Thani province yesterday, involving a double-decked coach which caught fire, killing 20 young students and three teachers.

Driver of burned bus in Pathum Thani surrenders, bus was 54 years old

Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob said, however, that an educational field trip is possible if it is deemed necessary, but those arranging it must ensure that the vehicles transporting students meet safety requirements, adding that, in the case of children, they must be accompanied by their parents, because there are insufficient teachers to take care of all the children.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World