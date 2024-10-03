Chiang Mai on High Alert as Flooding Worsens

CHIANG MAI, Oct 3 (TNA) – The city of Chiang Mai is bracing for flooding as heavy rains have triggered landslides and swollen rivers, inundating several districts.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation issues a weather warning for 63 provinces, including Bangkok.

Flash floods from the mountains have inundated multiple villages in Mae Rim district, Chiang Mai province, affecting over 500 households. Although water levels have begun to recede in some areas, certain locations remain submerged under more than a meter of water.

Earlier today, a landslide caused by torrential rain in Mae Rim district claimed one life and cut off a major road. The incident has also led to the closure of Mae Sa Waterfall due to safety concerns.

