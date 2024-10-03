Mae Sai communities under water again as Sai River overflows

Heavy rainfall throughout Wednesday night caused the Sai River to breach the sandbag floodwall, inundating Ko Sai and Mai Loong Khun communities in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, which are still reeling from the devastating flooding last month, the public relations office of Chiang Rai reported today.

Residents of the two communities had, however, been evacuated ahead of the flooding today, helped by troops.

By Thai PBS World