Woman arrested for stealing unlocked Honda HR-V from Bangkok shopping mall

Police have arrested a woman for stealing a brand-new SUV at a Bangkok mall, where the owner left her unlocked vehicle idling with the air conditioning on for her pet cat while she went to buy coffee.

Man, 62, hurt after SUV plunges from car park

The 39-year-old suspect was found in the stolen black Honda HR-V on Nak Niwat 16 Road in Lat Phrao district around 10.50pm on Wednesday, ending a nine-hour search. The theft occurred at The Street Ratchada shopping centre on Ratchadaphisek Road in Din Daeng district around 2pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS