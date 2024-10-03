Motorcycle taxi driver on a motorcycle on a Pattaya street at night.

Late-Night Street Racers Disrupt Pattaya Residents

Pattaya residents are calling for action from police after street racers caused late-night disturbances on Jomtien Second Road.

Middle Eastern Rider Arrested for Wheelies in Front of Phuket Police Station

At 3:00 AM on October 2nd, The Pattaya News reporters received complaints from local residents about a group of street racers causing a disturbance by racing motorcycles on a public road. The racing was so disruptive that people living nearby were unable to sleep. The incident occurred on Jomtien Second Road.

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

