Collective Funeral for 23 Bus Fire Victims to Begin in Uthai Thani

UTHAI THANI, Oct 3 (TNA) – The bodies of 23 students and teachers who tragically perished in a bus fire were returned to their hometown on Wednesday. A collective funeral service will be held on Thursday.

Victims of Pathum Thani school bus fire identified

Following the identification of all victims from Tuesday’s tragedy, a somber procession carried the bodies from the Police General Hospital to the accident site. A Buddhist ceremony was then held to invite the spirits to return to Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani province, where the funeral rites would take place.

