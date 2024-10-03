Wat Uposatharam in Uthai Thani

Collective Funeral for 23 Bus Fire Victims to Begin in Uthai Thani

TN

UTHAI THANI, Oct 3 (TNA) – The bodies of 23 students and teachers who tragically perished in a bus fire were returned to their hometown on Wednesday. A collective funeral service will be held on Thursday.

Victims of Pathum Thani school bus fire identified

Following the identification of all victims from Tuesday’s tragedy, a somber procession carried the bodies from the Police General Hospital to the accident site. A Buddhist ceremony was then held to invite the spirits to return to Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani province, where the funeral rites would take place.

TNA

TNA

TN

