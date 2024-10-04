Father and Son Survive After Car Fire Starts From Firecrackers in Phuket Old Town

A father and his son have survived after a frightening fire gutted their SUV during the vegetarian street procession in Phuket Old Town.

Firefighters from the Phuket City Municipality were notified of the fire at 8:30 P.M. on Thursday (October 3rd) on a small road between two banks on the Rassada Road. They arrived at the scene to find the fire was heavily ablaze at the white SUV. The fire also spread to another car nearby. It took half an hour to control the fire to both vehicles. The white SUV was totally damaged and some parts of the other car were also damaged by the fire.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

