New Year fireworks over the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok

Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban to play New Year’s concert in Bangkok

TN

Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, the renowned Thai member of K-pop group BLACKPINK, is scheduled to perform in Bangkok on two notable occasions:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa brightens up the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024

Fan Meetup in November 2024:
– Event: “DENTISTE’ Presents: LISA Fan Meetup in Asia 2024 – Bangkok”
– Date: November 13, 2024
– Venue: BITEC Live
– Details: This event is part of her solo fan meetup tour across Asia, offering an intimate experience for fans. Tickets and further information are available through Ticketmelon.

New Year’s Countdown Performance:
– Event: “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025”
– Date: December 31, 2024
– Venue: ICONSIAM
– Details: Lisa has been confirmed to perform at this high-profile New Year’s Eve celebration in Bangkok.
.
These events mark significant opportunities for fans to see Lisa perform live in her home country. Given her popularity, it’s advisable to secure tickets early and monitor official channels for any updates or changes.

-Thailand News (TN)

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours