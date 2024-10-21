Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban to play New Year’s concert in Bangkok

Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, the renowned Thai member of K-pop group BLACKPINK, is scheduled to perform in Bangkok on two notable occasions:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa brightens up the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024

Fan Meetup in November 2024:

– Event: “DENTISTE’ Presents: LISA Fan Meetup in Asia 2024 – Bangkok”

– Date: November 13, 2024

– Venue: BITEC Live

– Details: This event is part of her solo fan meetup tour across Asia, offering an intimate experience for fans. Tickets and further information are available through Ticketmelon.

Queen Lisa Is The Best. Global It Girl. Queen of Kpop, Thailand's Pride and Honor. Lisa Manobal.❤️🤟#LISAxVictoriasSecret https://t.co/SFKHUeCs1p — ♠✨LsManz ✨♠ (@Menzy_LM327) October 15, 2024

New Year’s Countdown Performance:

– Event: “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025”

– Date: December 31, 2024

– Venue: ICONSIAM

– Details: Lisa has been confirmed to perform at this high-profile New Year’s Eve celebration in Bangkok.

These events mark significant opportunities for fans to see Lisa perform live in her home country. Given her popularity, it’s advisable to secure tickets early and monitor official channels for any updates or changes.

-Thailand News (TN)