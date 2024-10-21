Koh Chang Ranked World’s Second-Best Tropical Destination

Koh Chang has been ranked the second-best tropical destination in the world by the esteemed travel magazine Travel + Leisure. Often referred to as the “Jewel of the Gulf of Thailand,” the island was recognized alongside other renowned Southeast Asian destinations such as Palawan in the Philippines and Bali in Indonesia.

Koh Mak: Thailand’s First Low-Carbon Tourism Model

According to Mu Ko Chang National Park Chief Neramit Songsagne, the island now stands among the world’s premier vacation spots. The Maldives claimed the top position in the rankings, with Ko Chang securing second place, followed by the Hawaiian Islands in third.

