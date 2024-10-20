Koh Mak island in Trat, Thailand

Koh Mak: Thailand’s First Low-Carbon Tourism Model

TN

TRAT, Oct 18 (TNA) – Koh Mak, besides its natural beauty, is also a model for eco-friendly and low-carbon tourism.

Koh Mak, Thailand’s first low-carbon destination, to become a prototype of sustainable tourism for the world

Koh Mak, a pristine island in Trat province has become a pioneer in sustainable tourism, driven by the local community’s commitment to preserving its natural environment. With a growing number of long-staying foreign tourists, Koh Mak has embraced a low-carbon approach that minimizes its ecological footprint.

Low-carbon tourism is a global trend that prioritizes sustainability and responsible travel. On Koh Mak, this philosophy is evident in every aspect of life, from restaurants that minimize food waste to the production of eco-friendly souvenirs such as tie-dye fabrics made from natural dyes and recycled materials.

TNA

TN

