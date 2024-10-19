Thailand Suspends Filing of TM6 Immigration Form for Land and Sea Arrivals

Bangkok, 17 October 2024 – Thailand has extended the suspension of the requirement to fill out the ‘To Mo 6’ (TM6) immigration form for foreign travellers entering and exiting Thailand at 16 land and sea checkpoints until 30 April 2025.

Thailand Simplifies Immigration at Key Checkpoints, Suspends Filing of TM6

The TM6 form is the arrival/departure card, which foreigners are required to fill out with their passport information and other personal and travel information when entering or leaving Thailand. The form was permanently cancelled for foreign travellers arriving by air since July 2022.

The extended suspension of the TM6 form is aimed at easing immigration procedures and alleviating congestion at eight checkpoints each for entry by land and sea.

Land checkpoints:

Aranyaprathet Immigration Checkpoint, Sa Kaeo

Mukdahan Immigration Checkpoint, Mukdahan (Only on the permitted overland transportation route from the border to the checkpoint)

Nong Khai Immigration Checkpoint, Nong Khai (Only on the permitted overland transportation route from the border to the checkpoint and the permitted rail transportation route from the border to Nong Khai Railway Station)

Chieng Saen Immigration Checkpoint, Chiang Rai (Only on the permitted overland transportation route from the border to the checkpoint)

Padang Besar Immigration Checkpoint, Songkhla

Sadao Immigration Checkpoint, Songkhla

Su-ngai Kolok Immigration Checkpoint, Narathiwat

Betong Immigration Checkpoint, Yala

Checkpoints for arrivals by cruise ships and yachts:

Pattaya Immigration Checkpoint, Chon Buri

Si Racha Immigration Checkpoint, Chon Buri

Si Chang Immigration Checkpoint, Chon Buri

Map Ta Phut Immigration Checkpoint, Rayong

Phuket Immigration Checkpoint, Phuket

Krabi Immigration Checkpoint, Krabi

Surat Thani Immigration Checkpoint, Surat Thani

Samui Immigration Checkpoint, Surat Thani (Only at allowed mooring location on Na Thon Bay)

Source: tatnews.org

TAT Newsroom