4th Army Commander Vows Swift Action After Narathiwat Bombing

NARATHIWAT (NNT) – 4th Army Region Commander Lt. Gen. Phaisan Nusang visited injured officers at Narathiwat Rajanagarindra Hospital, following a pipe bomb attack on a security forces base in To Deng subdistrict. The October 15 attack wounded four members of the Volunteer Defense Corps, all of whom are now under medical supervision and reported to be in stable condition.

Seven injured as string of blasts hit Narathiwat

During the visit, Lt. Gen. Phaisan, also Director of Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4, conveyed their superiors’ concern and brought gift baskets for the injured officers. He confirmed that efforts are underway to track down those responsible for the attack, while acknowledging the impact such incidents have on the morale of security forces and the local community.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

