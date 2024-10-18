Seven injured as string of blasts hit Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT – Seven security officers were injured in a string of bomb attacks in Sungai Padi district of this southern border province on Friday morning.

Car bomb hits district chief’s residence in Narathiwat

The bombs were planted near two power poles in front of a gas factory at Kuwa Village Moo 5 in tambon Riko, according to Ranger Task Force 4810.

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

