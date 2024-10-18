Clear blue waters lined with rocks and trees in the Similan Islands, Thailand.

Diver Rescued after Diving Incident Near Similan Islands

TN

A Thai diver was rescued after diving and becoming weak near the Similan Island in Phang Nga.

Female British tourist injured by boat propeller on first day of Similan Islands reopening

The Royal Thai Navy station at the Similan Island told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (October 16th) they were notified that a female Thai tourist became weak after 15 minutes of diving. She was unable to help herself but still could talk.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours