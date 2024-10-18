Diver Rescued after Diving Incident Near Similan Islands

A Thai diver was rescued after diving and becoming weak near the Similan Island in Phang Nga.

The Royal Thai Navy station at the Similan Island told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (October 16th) they were notified that a female Thai tourist became weak after 15 minutes of diving. She was unable to help herself but still could talk.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

