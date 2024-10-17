Female British tourist injured by boat propeller on first day of Similan Islands reopening

A female British tourist has sustained injuries from a boat propeller on the first day of the Similan Island reopening.

Similan Islands Reopen to Tourists

The Royal Thai Navy station at the Similan Island told the Phuket Express that on Tuesday (October 15th) they were notified of the incident from a tour guide of a tour boat company. A foreign tourist had sustained injuries while she was snorkeling near the Seventh Island in the Similan National Park area.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!