Female British tourist injured by boat propeller on first day of Similan Islands reopening

A female British tourist has sustained injuries from a boat propeller on the first day of the Similan Island reopening.
Similan Islands Reopen to Tourists
The Royal Thai Navy station at the Similan Island told the Phuket Express that on Tuesday (October 15th) they were notified of the incident from a tour guide of a tour boat company. A foreign tourist had sustained injuries while she was snorkeling near the Seventh Island in the Similan National Park area.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
+ There are no commentsAdd yours