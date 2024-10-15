Similan Islands Reopen to Tourists

Phang Nga, Oct 15 (TNA) – The Similan Islands, a popular diving and snorkeling destination in Thailand, reopened to tourists on October 15 after a five-month closure to allow the recovery of the marine ecosystems.

On the first day of reopening, nearly 2,000 domestic and international tourists flocked to the islands to experience their natural beauty.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation had closed the Similan and Surin Islands from May 16 to October 14 during the monsoon season. With the reopening, the islands are now welcoming visitors until May 15 of the following year.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA