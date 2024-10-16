Royal Thai Police, Metropolitan Police Bureau, Toyota Hilux Revo prisoner transporter.

Korean prisoner livestreams while in police custody in Chonburi

Two immigration officers in Chon Buri face punishment for allowing a South Korean drug suspect to livestream while in police custody, Immigration Bureau spokesman Pol Maj Gen Cherngron Rimpadee said on Wednesday.

Korean Drug Trafficker Arrested in Chonburi

The incident gained attention when images of Seo Jung Num, 44, taken while in detention were sent from a smartphone while he was being taken to Bangkok for deportation.

