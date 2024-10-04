Motorway 7 to Bang Saen, Chonburi and Pattaya.

Korean Drug Trafficker Arrested in Chonburi

CHONBURI, Oct 4 (TNA) – Thai narcotics police, in cooperation with South Korean authorities, have arrested a South Korean man accused of trafficking crystal methamphetamine also known as “ice” from Thailand to South Korea.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said that Mr. Seo Jung Num, a 44-year-old South Korean national, was apprehended in Chonburi province following an international manhunt.

