Korean Drug Trafficker Arrested in Chonburi

CHONBURI, Oct 4 (TNA) – Thai narcotics police, in cooperation with South Korean authorities, have arrested a South Korean man accused of trafficking crystal methamphetamine also known as “ice” from Thailand to South Korea.

Korean drug smuggler arrested in Pattaya overstayed his visa

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said that Mr. Seo Jung Num, a 44-year-old South Korean national, was apprehended in Chonburi province following an international manhunt.

Full story: tna.mcot.net



TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!