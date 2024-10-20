20 Chinese Nationals Arrested in Pattaya Online Gambling Raid

Pattaya authorities arrested over 20 Chinese nationals allegedly involved in operating online gambling and illegal money lending operations during a raid on October 3rd, 2024.
Thai police rescue Chinese woman from a gang run by a Chinese call center
The raid, led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Chatchai Surachetphong, Deputy Commander of Region 2 Police, and Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, took place around 1:30 PM at a pool villa inside a housing complex on Chaiyapruek 1 Road in Pattaya. The authorities apprehended 20 Chinese men, along with 13 computers and over 100 mobile phones.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News
+ There are no commentsAdd yours