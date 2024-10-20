Walking Street Pattaya

20 Chinese Nationals Arrested in Pattaya Online Gambling Raid

Pattaya authorities arrested over 20 Chinese nationals allegedly involved in operating online gambling and illegal money lending operations during a raid on October 3rd, 2024.

Thai police rescue Chinese woman from a gang run by a Chinese call center

The raid, led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Chatchai Surachetphong, Deputy Commander of Region 2 Police, and Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, took place around 1:30 PM at a pool villa inside a housing complex on Chaiyapruek 1 Road in Pattaya. The authorities apprehended 20 Chinese men, along with 13 computers and over 100 mobile phones.

