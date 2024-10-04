Chinese tourist fined 5,000 baht for recording a video for social media in Chiang Mai’s flooded river

On October 3rd, 2024, Chiang Mai local media reported a Chinese man was seen floating in the strong currents of the Ping River near Nawarat Bridge in Chiang Mai, appearing relaxed as he filmed a video for social media.

Despite the swift current, he seemed unbothered, causing concern among locals who witnessed the incident. A good Samaritan alerted authorities, and the Nakorn Ping Radio Center dispatched officers and rescue teams to assist.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational